Naypyidaw [Myanmar], December 8 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Myanmar on Monday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 80 kilometres at 10:18 AM.

"EQ of M: 3.8, On: 08/12/2025 10:18:51 IST, Lat: 23.06 N, Long: 94.51 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Earlier on December 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Myanmar.

In a post on X, the NCS said, " EQ of M: 3.3, On: 05/12/2025 20:23:04 IST, Lat: 27.07 N, Long: 96.33 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes and tsunamis along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar's population. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon. (ANI)

