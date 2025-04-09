Spotsylvania County (Virginia), Apr 9 (AP) Three people were killed and as many others injured in a shooting in Virginia Tuesday evening, according to law enforcement.

At about 5:30 pm, law enforcement received 911 calls about a shooting at a town house complex in Spotsylvania County, about 65 miles southwest of Washington, DC, said Major Elizabeth Scott, spokesperson for the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

No arrests have been made.

"There's dozens upon dozens of officers out actively looking for suspects and preserving the crime scene," Scott said.

The people injured in the mass shooting have been taken to hospitals. Their condition is unknown. No additional information about the victims was immediately available.

Scott said they are urging the public to stay clear of the area. (AP)

