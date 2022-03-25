Alabama, Mar 25 (AP) Three bodies were found inside a submerged vehicle in Alabama on Thursday after floodwaters receded from killer storms that included torrential rain earlier this week, authorities said.

Divers and other officers from the Tuscaloosa Police Department discovered the sport-utility vehicle in water in the Holt community, a rural area a few miles east of Tuscaloosa, police said in a statement.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: UNGA Adopts Resolution on Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine, 140 Countries Vote in Favour While India Abstains.

Investigators initially believed just one person was inside the vehicle, but two more bodies were found.

“The vehicle also contained a large amount of debris, mud and water," said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Violent Crimes Unit told news outlets.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: G7 Restricting Russian Central Bank’s Use of Gold in Transactions.

There was no immediate word on the identities of the victims or cause of death. Photos released by police showed a diver taking pictures while standing in muddy water beside a curve in a road blocked by barriers.

The National Weather Service said more than 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain fell in the area late Tuesday and Wednesday, causing flash flooding that blocked multiple roads.

The deluge that swamped central Alabama was part of an outbreak that left two people dead in Texas and Louisiana, where an EF-3 tornado with winds estimated at 160 mph slammed into the New Orleans metro area Tuesday night. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)