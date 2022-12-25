Kabul, Dec 25 (AP) Foreign aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country's Taliban rulers to ban women from working at international and local non-governmental organisations.

Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE, said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without their female staff. (AP)

