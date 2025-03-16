Peshawar, Mar 16 (PTI) Three security personnel were killed overnight in five separate terrorist attacks in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Sunday.

The incidents occurred at various locations in the Peshawar and Karak districts.

A Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and a police officer were killed in terror attacks at Takht Nusrati and Khurram Muhammad police stations, and Aisik Khumari Gas Field in Kurram in Karak district.

One FC personnel was also injured in the attacks.

In Peshawar, terrorists opened fire at Machni Gate and Khazana police stations.

In the Machni Gate attack, a police officer was killed. However, security forces responded swiftly, repelling the terrorists. SP Warsak Division Mukhtar Ali arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.

Karak DPO Shahbaz Elahi said that the terror attacks on two police stations in Karak were successfully thwarted. He said terrorists targeted Khurram Police Station and Takht Nusrati Police Station using heavy weaponry.

Elahi said the attackers also abducted a security guard, but he was safely rescued following an encounter.

He said the assailants who attacked the Aisik Khumari Gas Field were pursued but managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Elahi said that the situation is now fully under control, with the attackers forced to retreat into the mountains.

