Monterey (US), Jul 28 (AP) Three people were found unresponsive Sunday morning after a small airplane crashed in the Pacific Ocean off the central California coast, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded late Saturday following reports of a plane down about 275 meters off Point Pinos in Monterey County, the US Coast Guard said.

Witnesses said they heard an aircraft engine revving and then a splash in the water, KSBW-TV reported. People on shore later reported seeing debris wash up from the crashed plane.

The twin-engine Beech 95-B55 Baron with three people aboard took off from the San Carlos airport at 10:11 pm and was last seen at 10:37 pm near Monterey, according to flight tracking data from FlightAware.com.

Coast Guard boat and helicopter crews were launched to search for the victims, with assistance from local law enforcement and fire agencies.

Searchers in a boat found one person around 3 am. Divers found the remaining two people inside the aircraft between 6:30 am and 9:15 am. All three were unresponsive, the Coast Guard said.

“In this case unresponsive means no signs of life, however it is the coroner's office and Sheriff's office that make the distinction of dead/deceased,” Petty Officer Ryan Graves said in an email. Messages were sent to the coroner's office seeking more information.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. (AP)

