Kathmandu, Jul 6 (PTI) Three pilots and four crew members of the Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Monday.

The NAC has been operating multiple numbers of international flights to bring back home Nepalis stranded in foreign countries. The infected pilots and crew members were part of the evacuation flights, MyRepublica newspaper reported.

NAC spokesperson Archana Khadka confirmed the viral infection in three pilots and four crew members, the report said.

Nepal has recorded a total of 15,964 coronavirus cases so far.

At present, there are 9,118 active coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at different health facilities across the country, the health ministry said. PTI

