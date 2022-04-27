Kabul [Afghanistan], April 27 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Tuesday, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 26-04-2022, 22:11:55 IST, Lat: 36.56 & Long: 71.37, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 94km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

Also Read | China's Deal With Solomon Islands Raises Fears It May Set Up Naval Base.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | China's Economy Slows Down, Unemployment Rises Due to COVID-19: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)