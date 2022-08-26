Kabul [Afghanistan], August 26 (ANI): A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan's Kabul on Thursday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-08-2022, 02:55:44 IST, Lat: 35.19 & Long: 70.84, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 164km ENE of Kabul," the National Centre for Seismology said in a statement.

The quake occured at around 2.55 am today with the epicentre at 164 km ENE of Kabul and the depth at 80 Km. The latitude was found to be 35.19 whereas the longitude was 70.84.

The tremors were felt in a few provinces, however, no casualties have been reported so far.

Earlier, on June 22, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Afghanistan including the capital city Kabul killing over 1,000 people across Barmal and Giyan districts in Paktika province and Spera district in Khost province.

In addition, at least 1,455 people were injured across three of the six most-affected districts of Barmal, Giyan, and Spera - many of them seriously. Over 10,000 houses were destroyed.

The disaster comes as Afghanistan continues to struggle with a severe economic crisis since the Taliban took over, as US-led international forces withdrew following two decades of war. (ANI)

