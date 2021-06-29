Kabul (Afghanistan), June 29 (ANI): As the conflict continues between Taliban and Afghan security forces, at least four more district centres have fallen to the Taliban in the last 24 hours. However, the Afghan National Security Forces have made advances in Kunduz city of Northern Afghanistan.

"From 18 districts in Ghazni, I think seven districts have fallen to the Taliban. In three districts, only the centre is under government control and three are somehow good," said Khoddad Irfani, MP from Ghazni, as reported by TOLO News

Hamidullah Noori, a member of the Ghazni provincial council also remarked on the situation of Ghazni and said, "some bases and districts have already fallen. Two more districts fell to the militants in the last 24 hours,"

Shah Mahmood Fazli, acting commander of the first regiment of 217 Pamir Corps informed that all the security forces that have come to the centre of Kunduz from other districts have been deployed to different parts of the city.

"Taliban families have settled in Pakistan, in Rawat, Loi Ber, Tarnol and Bara Kahuh" Rashid told the Urdu-language network citing the names of Islamabad suburbs. However, Taliban rejected these claims by the Pakistani minister.

As deadly clashes in Afghanistan continue to intensify, hundreds of more civilians have taken up arms against the Taliban in support of the government forces in Herat, Patkia, Ghor and Kunduz provinces.

Last week, United Nations (UN) Special Envoy Deborah Lyons informed that 50 out of Afghanistan's districts have fallen to the Taliban terrorists since May.

As the deadline of the US drawdown from Afghanistan draws near, a senior member of the Taliban has stressed that the group has been continuing to urge the Washington States to honour a peace deal struck by the two sides in February 2020.

After the meeting between US President Joe Biden, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, the White House on Friday announced a series of measures to provide assistance to the South Asian country amid troop withdrawal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)