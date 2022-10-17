Atlanta, Oct 17 (AP) Four people were hurt, including three students, in a shooting during Clark Atlanta University's homecoming outside a campus library, authorities said.

A large group of people were listening to a DJ near Atlanta University Centre's Robert W. Woodruff Library around 12:30 am on Sunday when officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots, Atlanta police said.

A preliminary investigation found three students and another person were injured when shots were fired from a vehicle, Clark Atlanta University said.

Atlanta police said multiple people were shot. One of the victims was grazed and refused medical attention. Three others were taken to a hospital, though they were conscious and alert.

Clark Atlanta is part of Atlanta University Centre's consortium of historically Black colleges. (AP)

