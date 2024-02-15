Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Atlanta, Feb 15 (AP) Four students were shot and wounded outside an Atlanta high school, officials said.

Shortly after dismissal on Wednesday afternoon, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, striking four students in the parking lot of Benjamin E. Mays High School, Atlanta Public Schools said in a news release.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Concludes His Two-Day UAE Visit, Emplanes for Qatar (See Pics and Video).

Police and fire rescue responded immediately, officials said. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and the injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Also Read | UAE Won Hearts of 140 Crore Indians, Says PM Narendra Modi After Inaugurating BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Videos).

No arrests were immediately reported. The shooting was being investigated.

All after-school activities were cancelled. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)