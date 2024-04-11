Peshawar, Apr 11 (PTI) As many as 42 policemen were killed in terrorism-related incidents this year in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities said here on Thursday.

Police have killed 88 terrorists, including high-value targets, in various operations during the same period, KP Police chief Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur told the media.

The militants will continue to be pursued via intelligence-based operations, he said.

Forty-two policemen died while fighting terrorism from January 2024 till date in the province, Gandapur said.

The law and order situation has improved in the southern districts, including Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat and Tank -- hub of recent terrorism activities in the country, he said.

According to a Centre for Research and Security study, both KP and Balochistan have accounted for over 92 per cent of all fatalities and 86 per cent of attacks — including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations — during the first quarter of 2024.

Pakistan witnessed 432 violence-linked fatalities and 370 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws resulting from as many as 245 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2024 to date. This includes 281 fatalities among civilians and security forces personnel.

Individually, KP suffered 51 per cent and Balochistan 41 per cent of all fatalities in the first quarter of 2024. The data indicated that the remaining regions were relatively peaceful, suffering less than 8 per cent of all fatalities.

