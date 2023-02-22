Kathmandu, Feb 22 (PTI) A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal Wednesday afternoon.

The Nepal Earthquake Monitoring Centre said the quake struck at 1.45 pm and it was recorded in the Bajura district, 450 km west of Kathmandu.

However, there were no reports of any damage from the Earthquake yet, said officials.

Earlier, on January 24, one person was killed when Bajura was hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake.

