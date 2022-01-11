Beijing [China], January 11 (ANI): Five people were found dead and one was injured in an apartment building fire in central China's Hunan Province on Tuesday, local media reported citing authorities as saying on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in Zhijiang county, Huaihua city, at around 7 a.m. (local time) and was put out about two and half hours later, Xinhua reported citing the city's publicity department as saying.

Firemen have completed the search and rescue in the building, as per Xinhua.

Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. (ANI)

