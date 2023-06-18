Peshawar, Jun 18 (PTI) Torrential rains followed by strong winds killed five people, including a woman, on Sunday and injured 27 others in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwest Pakistan, officials said.

The storm hit parts of Bannu division bordering North Waziristan district, Commissioner of Bannu Division, Pervez Sabatkhel, said.

The heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, killed three people in the Bannu district and one each in North Waziristan and Lakki Marwat districts. In total, 27 people were injured in various incidents of roof and wall collapse.

District administrations were put on high alert to meet any eventuality, while district officials are assessing the damages caused to life and property.

It is the second time the Bannu division has been hit by deadly storms this month. On June 11, at least 27 people were killed in the division due to collapsing of walls and uprooting of trees.

