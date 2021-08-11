Islamabad [Pakistan], August 11 (ANI/Xinhua): A collision between a tractor-trolley and a loader-van killed five people including several passers-by in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Wednesday, a rescue official said.

Several others were injured in the accident that occurred after the over-speeding tractor-trolley collided with the loader-van near the Jhang Road bypass area in Faisalabad district of the province, Bashir Ahmed, an official of emergency rescue service Rescue 1122 in Faisalabad told Xinhua.

Three people lost their lives on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital, he said, adding that at least 10 sheep which were being transported via the loader-van also got killed in the mishap.

Following the crash, police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital. (ANI/Xinhua)

