The Hague, Mar 27 (AP) At least five people have been wounded in a stabbing in Amsterdam, police in the Dutch city said on Thursday.

The stabbing happened near Dam Square in central Amsterdam. One person has been arrested.

Police have sealed off the area. No further details were immediately available. (AP)

