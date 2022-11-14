Tokyo [Japan], November 14 (ANI): An earthquake of 6.1 magnitudes on the Ritcher scale occurred 84Km South Southeast of Toba, Japan on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at around 1:38 pm IST.

Also Read | Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Suffers Health Issue, Taken to Hospital: Indonesian Officials.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter Scale hit 84 km South Southeast of Toba, Japan today at 13:38:26 UTC," USGS updated on its site.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Israel Shocker: Man Tries to Kill His Sister to Have Sex With Her Corpse, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)