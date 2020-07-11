Gazni [Afghanistan], July 11 (ANI): At least six civilians have been killed and eight injured in a roadside bomb blast in Jaghatu district of Ghazni province in Afghanistan.

"Six civilians were killed and eight more were wounded in a roadside bomb explosion in the Dara-e-Qiaq area of Jaghatu district," TOLO news quoted Wahidullah Jumazada, spokesman for Ghazni's governor, as saying.

According to National Security Council data, 16 provinces have witnessed 284 attacks by the Taliban in the last seven days killing as many as 23 civilians and leaving 45 people injured. (ANI)

