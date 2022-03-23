Tishomingo, Mar 23 (AP) Six teenage students killed in a collision with a semi were riding in a small car with only four seats, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on Wednesday.

According to the highway patrol, only the 16-year-old car driver and front-seat passenger were wearing seat belts when the 2015 Chevrolet Spark carrying girls collided with a rock hauler on Tuesday here.

Also Read | Taliban Shuts Afghan Girls' Schools Just Hours After Reopening.

The highway patrol said the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers were killed in the accident that took place in the rural city about 160 kilometres southeast of Oklahoma City.

The girls' names have not been released because they are juveniles.

Also Read | Ramadan 2022 Traditions Around The World: From UAE To Indonesia, Here’s How Different Countries Celebrate The Holy Month of Ramazan.

The highway patrol identified the driver of the semi as Valendon Burton, 51, of Burneyville in Oklahoma.

The report said Burton was not injured in the crash.

The crash report on Wednesday morning said the circumstances of the wreck remained under investigation.

But OHP Trooper Shelby Humphrey said on Tuesday night that the girls' car was making a right turn when it collided with the truck.

Tishomingo Public School Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had “a great loss” involving students from the district's high school.

“Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff,” said Waitman. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)