Uruzgan [Afghanistan], July 18 (Sputnik/ANI): Afghanistan National Army has killed six Taliban terrorists and injured fours others after the latter attacked military posts in the central province of Uruzgan.

Taliban terrorists "attacked Afghan forces in Dehra Wood and Khas Uruzgan districts of Uruzgan province yesterday [Friday], then started clashes" and six terrorists were killed and four others injured," according to a statement by 205th Atal Corps.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the incident. (ANI)

