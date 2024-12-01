Indian passengers travelling from Mumbai to Manchester were left stranded at Kuwait Airport for over 14 hours, facing severe issues including a lack of food and assistance. The Gulf Air flight GF5 from Bahrain to Manchester landed at Kuwait Airport reportedly after its left turbine engine failed and caught fire. The passengers flying with Gulf Air expressed frustration over the situation, with chaotic videos circulating on social media showing them in heated arguments with airport authorities. "On Gulf Air flight GF5 from Bahrain to Manchester, after 1 hour of flying, the left turbine engine failed and caught fire. The pilots performed an emergency landing in Kuwait. We’re safe but stranded," user Shivaram posted on X. IndiGo Airlines Flight Aborts Landing After Touchdown at Chennai Airport Amid Cyclone Fengal, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Kuwait Airport Chaos

On Gulf Air flight GF5 from Bahrain to Manchester, after 1 hour of flying, the left turbine engine failed and caught fire. The pilots performed an emergency landing in Kuwait. We’re safe but stranded.#GulfAir #TV9Telugu #ndtv #way2news #Indian #nrinews #indiatoday pic.twitter.com/aw6CYwbdMS — Shivaram (@Shivaramgoud) December 1, 2024

Indian Travellers Stuck at Kuwait Airport

@DrSJaishankar @sjaishankaroffc @JM_Scindia Emergency landing at Kuwait airport during my flight Gulf Air flight number GF5 from Mumbai to Manchester. No accommodation provided to Indian passengers, leaving us stranded. This is unacceptable! Need urgent assistance. Please help — harneet chugga (@HarneetChugga) December 1, 2024

Indian Travellers Stuck Without Food

