Sindh [Pakistan], June 9 (ANI): A total of 61 persons have died in street crime and firing incidents in Pakistan's Karachi in the last five months, Pakistan vernacular media Awami Awaz reported.

Awami Awaz is a Sindhi daily newspaper and news TV channel in Pakistan.

Also Read | China Forcibly Seizes Tibetan Farmers' Land To Build Hydropower Dam, Says Report.

As per reports, 7843 street crime cases were reported in Karachi during the month of May.

Two days ago, motorcycle-borne robbers stopped one university vehicle and robbed students, and teachers in it at gunpoint at Kamran Chaurangi in Gulshan Iqbal, Karachi and escaped after robbing them.

Also Read | China Skips Sri Lankan Debt Restructuring Meeting in Washington.

As per Awami Awaz, the worsening law and order in Karachi is becoming a big challenge for Sindh police and also to Sindh government.

People are living under long shadows of panic following the above-mentioned rise in lawlessness in Karachi. Miscreants and robbers continue with their daring acts without any fear, as per Awami Awaz.

The Pakistan vernacular media said that Sindh authorities must move fast and work out some such strategies to bring lawlessness in Karachi under control so that Karachi people can heave a sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, Pakistan vernacular media recently reported that crime is on the rise in Pakistan as it struggles to overcome its economic crisis. The country's citizens are unable to fend for daily essentials and hunger is increasing among people.

According to the Pakistan vernacular media, hunger is increasing among people instead of good standard thinking, and people are suffering from hopelessness due to the non-availability of food.

The young generation, comprising both boys and girls, is becoming drug addicts as a result of the frustration and unhappiness at educational institutions.

In Pakistan, 1200 boys and girls are becoming addicted to smoking every day, and every year, about one lakh people, die in the country due to this malpractice. More than 5,000 people are admitted to hospitals every day, Pakistan vernacular media, Daily Khabrain underlined, citing a report.

Pakistan is currently facing the worst time since its creation as the country is witnessing a food crisis, devaluation of the rupee, electricity shortage, and attacks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)