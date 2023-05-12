Cape Town, May 12 (PTI) Southern Asia accounts for nearly two-thirds of the world's small for gestational age (SGA) newborns - babies born too small, according to a paper published in the Lancet.

The paper said the region has higher rates of preterm birth than the global average and very high rates of SGA and accounts for 26·8 per cent of global live births, but 63 per cent of all small vulnerable newborns (SVNs).

This high number of SGA newborns is multifactorial, including intergenerational, said the paper titled 'Small Babies, big risks: global estimates of prevalence and mortality for vulnerable newborns to accelerate change and improve counting'.

It is part of the four-paper Lancet Series on SVN which was launched on Tuesday at the 'International Maternal Newborn Health Conference' (IMNHC 2023) held here from May 8-11.

The four-day conference was hosted by the Government of South Africa and AlignMNH -- a global initiative funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The paper highlighted that preterm birth rates have not changed measurably in the past decade, and low birth weight (LBW) targets are off track.

One in ten live births (13·4 million) were preterm (known as born too soon) and one in five (23·4 million) were small for gestational age (SGA; known as born too small) in 2020.

"Nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of the world's SGA newborns are in southern Asia (14·8 million, 40·9 per cent of live births). Preterm birth rates have less regional variation but are also highest in southern Asia (13·2 per cent)," the paper said.

The Lancet paper was released just a day before the launch of the 'Born Too Soon: Decade of Action on Preterm Birth' report put together by the World Health Organisation, United Nations Children's Fund and the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health-- the world's largest alliance for women, children, and adolescents.

The Born Too Soon report stated that an estimated 13.4 million babies were born preterm in 2020, with 45 per cent of them being born in just five countries, including India, China and Pakistan.

According to the paper, the highest rates of SVN types are in southern Asia, where more than half of all newborns are affected, and in sub-Saharan Africa, where 19·9 per cent of all newborns are affected.

The lowest rates of SVN newborns were in countries and areas with low neonatal mortality, such as in the SDG region of North America, Australia, New Zealand, Central Asia, and Europe,

Evidence regarding preterm births, SGA, and stillbirths are impeded by gaps in data availability and quality, the Lancet paper pointed out

"However, there have been improvements in data availability and some low-income and middle-income countries have achieved remarkable shifts in the past two decades within routine national data systems, notably for measuring LBW, " Eric O Ohuma, professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and one of the authors of the paper said.

Preterm birth-rate estimates are based on aggregate national data, often from facility-based routine health information systems.

National routine data gaps are most notable across southern and southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, Ohuma pointed out.

The authors pointed out that at the individual level, more investment is needed in closing major survival gaps for newborns in low-income settings.

Most of the progress in reducing neonatal deaths in middle-income and high-income settings can be attributed to improved neonatal care, and there is potential to save an estimated 742 700 lives per year in low-income and middle-income countries and areas with more investment in the care of small and sick newborns, including respiratory support and other neonatal care.

They stressed the need for primary prevention, research on mechanisms, diagnostics, and interventions and investment in improving the data of routine health information systems for small babies could be the most sustainable way to ensure high-quality, timely data for every birth.

