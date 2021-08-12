Manila [Philippines] Aug 12 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale jolted the Philippines on Wednesday. The quake took place at 11:16 pm (IST) at a depth of 49 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 7.1, occurred on 11-08-2021, 23:16:15 IST Lat: 6.47 and Long: 126.79, Depth: 49 Km, location: 695 KM NNE of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia," National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning. (ANI)

