Kathmandu [Nepal], July 8 (ANI): Nepal Police on Tuesday morning recovered 7 dead bodies following the flood that wreaked havoc along Nepal-China border, with 18 still missing.

In an update posted on social media X, the Nepal Police announced that those missing include three Police personnel, six Chinese nationals and nine civilians.

"A total of 55 individuals have been rescued from the flood-affected areas," the update stated.

The Nepal Police hasn't updated about where the bodies were recovered from or the identities of the bodies.

The flood which swept through the Nepal's Rasuwa district shortly after midnight has been traced to a permafrost collapse in the upper catchment of the Lhende River, across the border in Tibet.

The preliminary assessments by Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology- supported by satellite imagery, local officials from the border area, and geologists-confirm that the flood originated after a section of long-frozen permafrost suddenly gave way near the river's source, which flows into Nepal via Gosainkunda Rural Municipality-1.

Permafrost refers to terrain made of compacted rock, snow, and soil that remains below 0 degree Celsius year-round. Even light rainfall or increased temperatures can destabilize it, causing sudden floods or landslides.

At least four of the river's glacial tributaries originate in Tibet. On the Nepali side, the catchment extends through glacial areas between Langtang Lirung and the Sangbu Ri ridge, reaching as far down as the Dudhkunda Ghattekhola area.

The Lhende River joins the Trishuli downstream at Rasuwagadhi, which was washed away by the flood.

Other glacial tributaries, including the Tibu glacier to the northeast, the Purupe glacier further upstream, and another glacier northwest of Langtang Himal, all contribute to the Lhende. These catchments collectively host at least seven glacial lakes on the Tibetan side, and a smaller one can be seen near Dudhkunda in Nepal.

Due to rising global temperatures, these permafrost areas have been receiving consistent rainfall in recent years. The warm precipitation accelerates the melting of permafrost--frozen mixes of snow, sand, and rock--which have remained stable for decades at subzero temperatures.

Tuesday's flood has affected several local units including Gosaikunda, Aamachhodingmo, Uttargaya, and Kalika rural municipalities. The flood also disrupted the Pasang Lhamu Highway, with the section from Ghunche to Timure rendered impassable after the road cracked in Gosaikunda Rural Municipality-5.

Local authorities and security agencies continue rescue and relief operations, though efforts have been hindered by high water levels and damaged road access. Further details of the damage are still awaited. (ANI)

