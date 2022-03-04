Rzeszow, (Poland), March 4 (ANI): Union Minister VK Singh on Friday said that seven flights with 200 Indian citizens on each flight have been sent to India in the last three days.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation further informed that some students who reached Warsaw and have their relatives and friends have decided to stay with them and they are safe in Poland.

"We have four flights tomorrow from here (Rzeszow) and one from Warsaw; we're trying to evacuate 800-900 students as they don't have spaces to stay here, where will keep them? A temporary arrangement has been made, they won't be as comfortable," he stated.

He also told ANI that an Indian student has reportedly been shot at in the Ukraine capital of Kyiv.

"I received info today that a student coming from Kyiv got shot and was taken back midway. We're trying for maximum evacuation in minimum loss," Singh said.

This comes days after another student died in Russian shelling in the city of Kharkiv.

The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv, he stated.

"In the event of war, the gun and bullets do not look at anyone's religion and nationality," Gen VK Singh said

The students are currently fleeing the war-torn country Ukraine and trying to reach the border of Poland for their safe return to India, he added.

Union Ministers, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh are the special envoys who have been gone to countries adjoining Ukraine to support and supervise evacuation operations of Indians. (ANI)

