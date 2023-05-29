London, May 29 (AP) Seven men appeared in court Monday on charges of attempted murder related to the February attack on a senior Northern Ireland police officer who was shot after his son's soccer practice.

The suspects, ranging in age from 28 to 72, appeared by video link at Dungannon Magistrates' Court about 72 kilometres west of Belfast. They were ordered to remain in custody.

Also Read | New Nigeria President: Bola Tinubu Sworn In as President of Africa's Most Populous Country Amid Hopes and Scepticism.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was seriously wounded when gunmen opened fire on him at a sports complex in Omagh as he put soccer balls into the trunk of his car after coaching an under-15 team.

A dissident splinter group of the Irish Republican Army claimed responsibility for the February 22 attack on Caldwell, who has led investigations into killings, organised crime and paramilitary groups.

Also Read | Mawar Typhoon To Bring Violent Winds, Torrential Rain to Japan's Okinawa.

The shooting came less than two months before the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday agreement, which largely ended the sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland. Although the main Catholic and Protestant paramilitary groups gave up violence and put down their weapons, IRA splinter groups continue to mount sporadic attacks on security forces.

Politicians from across Ireland's political divide, including the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein — which was allied with the IRA during decades of Catholic-Protestant violence — condemned the attack on Caldwell.

Caldwell, who was hospitalised for several weeks after the shooting, made a public appearance during a garden party during King Charles III's visit to Northern Ireland last week.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said Saturday that seven men had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the attack on Caldwell. Two of the suspects were also charged with membership in a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA, and three charged with the preparation of terrorist acts.

Omagh, about 60 miles (almost 100 kilometres) west of Belfast, was the site of the deadliest attack during “The Troubles” in Northern Ireland, an August 1998 car bombing that killed 29 people. A dissident republican group called the Real IRA claimed responsibility for that attack. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)