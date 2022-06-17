Beijing, Jun 17 (PTI) Eight people were injured and six more were missing after an explosion ripped through a factory in northwest China's Gansu province, local authorities said on Friday.

The explosion took place at a chemical factory in the provincial capital of Lanzhou on Thursday night, they said.

The injured were hospitalised, and their condition was stated to be stable. Rescuers are searching for the missing people.

Risks of secondary disasters have been ruled out, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

