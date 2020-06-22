Beijing, Jun 22 (AP) Chinese state media say 8 children have drowned after one fell into a river and others jumped in to help.

The deaths happened in Chongqing city in southwestern China. The children were described as elementary school age.

State media said the children went to play at the river on Sunday and the bodies were recovered by Monday morning. No further details were immediately available.

Heavy rain was forecast for Chongqing, but it wasn't clear if the weather was a factor. The students were from the town of Mixin in sprawling Chongqing city. (AP)

