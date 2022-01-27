Survivors look at the aftermath as flood waters pass through destroyed homes. (Photo Credit - Reuters)

Kampala [Uganda], January 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Torrential rains, floods and a mudslide have affected 800 people in three sub-counties in the western Ugandan district of Kisoro, a relief agency said on Thursday.

Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) in an update about the Tuesday disaster said 800 people were affected with nine deaths reported in the sub-counties of Nyarusiza, Muramba and Bunagana.

Also Read | Afghanistan: 23 Million People Are Facing Acute Hunger, Says Norwegian Refugee Council.

"We have coordinated with the Office of Prime Minister who will also be sending more support in form of food and non-food relief to the affected communities," the agency said after some non-relief items were given to the victims.

The statement said the relief items given to the victims so far will help them develop coping mechanisms.

Also Read | Earthquake in Tonga: Quake of Magnitude 6.2 Hits 225 km WNW of Pangai.

URCS earlier said, after torrential rains, water flowed from Mount Mahabura downstream, sweeping many houses and causing destruction.

Uganda's weather department on January 19 said that although December, January and February are generally characterized by sunny and dry conditions, some parts of the country were receiving off-season rains. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)