Peshawar, June 28: Nine family members were killed on Wednesday by unknown gunmen who opened indiscriminate fire after barging into their house in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident occurred in the Batkhela tehsil of Malakand district, and nine members of the same family, including three women and six men, were shot dead by the unidentified assailants, police said.

After receiving the information, the local Levies force reached the crime scene and shifted the dead bodies to Batkhela Hospital for postmortem. While the reason behind the killings has not been ascertained yet, an investigation into the case has been started, according to the police.

