Berlin, Mar 27 (AP) At least five people were killed Wednesday in an accident involving a bus on a highway in eastern Germany, police said.

The accident happened on the A9 highway near Leipzig at about 9:45 am and the highway was closed in both directions.

The bus was on its side after coming off the highway for reasons that weren't immediately clear. Rescue helicopters and ambulances were at the scene.

Police spokesman Olaf Hoppe told n-tv television that there were “numerous injured and at least five dead.”

There was no immediate word on where the bus had come from and where it was heading at the time of the accident. The highway links Berlin with Munich. (AP)

