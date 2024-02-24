By Prabhdeep Singh

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): In a grand confluence of Punjabi intellect and cultural fervour, the 16th World Punjabi Conference was inaugurated here on Saturday, organised by Jagat Punjabi Sabha Canada and Punjabi Forum Canada in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak.

The two-day conference aims to delve into various facets of Punjabi identity, ranging from political influence to cultural resonance on a global scale.

Member of Parliament and renowned singer, Hans Raj Hans, who was the chief guest at the event, delved on the richness and diversity of Punjabi cultural expressions, illustrating their resonance worldwide.

"Neither Punjab nor Punjabiat can end, because it is the language of Guru Nanak, Baba Bulleh Shah, and Ghulam Baba Fareed. It is the language of lovers and of revered saints. I think the Punjabis will stay in ever rising spirits and also their language," said Hans Raj Hans.

"In every field they (Punjabis) are big achievers. They are hardworking and committed. From our Gurus, to being in army, in agriculture, they have a lot of contribution in every field. That is why our Prime Minister remains worried and concerned for Punjabis," he added.

Former Cabinet Minister of Punjab, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who was the guest of honour, said 'Punjabiat' is an attitude and its essence is humanity.

"Be it any tragedy, be it Tsunami, Covid or any accident, Punjabis are always ahead in helping. If there is any war, they are ahead to lay down their lives. And to help anyone, they are always ahead. I say it often that the attitude of Punjabi is to be learned. It is not the talk of any particular community. Punjabi is humanity in itself," said Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.

During the event, distinguished speakers from India and Canada, will explore the growing role of Punjabis in global politics, highlighting their significant contributions and influence on the world stage. The World Punjabi Conference has in the past proved to be a landmark event, celebrating the richness of Punjabi heritage.

Ajaib Singh Chatha, Chairman of Jagat Punjabi Sabha, Canada, said, "In 2008, there was a report by renowned journalist Kuldip Nayyar that in 50 years the Punjabi language will be extinct. We were professionals, we thought, it's not our job to do anything about it. But then I felt that if it comes out to be true what will happen, our Guru Granth Sahib and so many other texts are in Punjabi, nobody would be able to read them. That is why we started organising it. To keep the Punjabi language alive, we held these conferences worldwide."

On the first day, discussions centred on the political acumen of Punjabi leaders and their impact in shaping international policies, role of language in preserving cultural heritage and fostering communication within the diaspora, as well as its impact on shaping perceptions abroad.

Haleema Sadia, a Pakistani-Canadian journalist said, "It is necessary for Punjabis to embrace their identity. And for that it is necessary to connect with your heritage. And with that it is also important to embrace evolutionary realities of the evolutionary times and to take stand on that."

The panellists also delved into the profound influence of Indo-Punjabi moral values beyond borders. A Punjabi Kavi Darbar, a poetic symposium, also provided a platform for poets to express the evolving essence of Punjabiat, weaving a poetic tapestry that transcends geographical boundaries.

Piara Singh Kuddowal, a Canadian businessman and Punjabi author said, "Such conferences are platforms for encouragement for us that we strive to do good work, and praise our mother language. And that we should not shy away from speaking our mother language."

Participants further expressed that as the diaspora continues to thrive, the conference will serve as a catalyst for further unity, collaboration, and the preservation of Punjabiat across the world. (ANI)

