Kosice [Slovakia], March 4 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Slovakia, Vanlalhuma informed on Friday that around 400 Indian students have already flown back to India.

In an exclusive interview with ANI in Kosice, he said, "About 400 have already gone back on two flights. Then we have two more flights to go today and one more flight tomorrow."

Also Read | Mysterious Rocket Part To Crash Into Moon; Here’s All You Need To Know.

Giving further details the ambassador said that one SpiceJet flight left for India with 188 students today morning and an Indian Air Force aircraft will be leaving in the afternoon with about 210 students.

Speaking about the challenges that Operation Ganga faces, he said that logistics, accommodation for the students, transportation are the main bottlenecks on the Slovakian side. While it is mainly about crossing the border for the Indians.

Also Read | Kashmiri-Ukrainian Bride Urges PM Narendra Modi to Stop War and provide Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine.

"But we have been able to meet these challenges as best as we can. It may not be the most comfortable stay or experience for them, but given the situation, I think, we are doing quite good," he said.

"In the next two-three days, every Indian student will leave Slovakia. Even now, more students are trickling in, we will have to ensure that everybody goes back to India safely," he added.

Meanwhile, three more Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft returned to the Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying 630 Indian nationals from Ukraine, using airfields in Romania and Hungary under Operation Ganga. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)