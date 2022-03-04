Tral, Pulwama, March 4: A Kashmiri--Ukrainian bride urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the ongoing war in her country.

The appeal came amidst the Russia-Ukraine war that began nine days back. She also requested PM Modi to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. PM Narendra Modi Chairs Meet To Review Ukraine Crisis Amid Ongoing Exercise To Evacuate Indian Nationals.

The Ukraine-Russia war fully escalated on 24 February 2022 when Russia launched a large-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

