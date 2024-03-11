Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 11 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) has launched its new visual identity in line with its vision to foster a sustainable housing ecosystem that enhances the lives of Emirati citizens across Abu Dhabi.

The visual identity includes the Authority's new logo, which draws inspiration from intersecting geometric shapes found in traditional 'Arish Houses' and intricate Emirati palm frond weaving. Additionally, the logo incorporates contemporary design elements inspired by modern architectural plans, encapsulating the essence of heritage while embracing modernity.

Also Read | Ramadan 2024: Palestinians in Gaza Begin Ramadan With Hunger Worsening; No End in Sight to Israel-Hamas War.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADHA said, "The unveiling of the new visual identity of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority showcases its active role in building modern and integrated residential communities, infused with architectural characters that reflect the national identity and heritage.

Aligned with the vision of the Abu Dhabi government, the initiative seeks to elevate community living standards, foster well-being, and promote the stability of families in the Emirate. It underscores our unwavering dedication to implementing the directives of our wise leadership to provide dignified livelihoods for our citizens and improve their quality of life."

Also Read | Porn Star Emily Willis Battling for Life in Vegetative Coma After Suffering Cardiac Arrest at US Rehab Facility.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of ADHA, said, "Our new visual identity reflects our unwavering commitment to channelling our endeavours towards elevating the government housing sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

As we progress along our strategic roadmap to deliver innovative housing solutions and cultivate integrated communities, our new visual identity will stand as a symbol of our dedication to enriching the lives of citizens living in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by harmonising tradition with modernity. These efforts are in line with the aspirations of our wise leadership that aim to achieve social well-being and family stability for the citizens of Abu Dhabi, as they are integral to the ongoing comprehensive development process witnessed in the Emirate."

Since its establishment in 2012, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has played a pivotal role by providing adequate government housing to citizens across Abu Dhabi, overseeing the allocation of over 40,000 residential plots and more than 16,000 built houses.

Approvals were granted to over 48,000 housing loans, while over 4,000 beneficiaries have received housing loan exemptions. The total value of these residential benefits was more than AED147 billion. (ANIWAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)