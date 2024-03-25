World News | Abu Dhabi Judicial Department Releases Upgraded App Offering Advanced Legal Services

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 25 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched a new version of its application to provide an integrated and advanced platform for customers to easily access their judicial files and keep up to date with the developments in all courts and prosecution units in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through convenient steps, supported by business intelligence processes.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, pointed out that the release of the new version of the app follows the ongoing efforts made to further develop the judicial system in line with the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the ADJD.

Also Read | Moscow Terror Attack: How the Deadliest Attack on Russian Soil in Years Unfolded Over the Weekend.

The Judicial Department has made great strides in implementing the requirements of digital transformation in line with the objectives and priorities of its Strategic Plan, as well as those of its programmes and projects focusing on technical development and smart services.

The upgraded app, which is linked to the UAE Pass (digital ID), allows users to follow up on case files and their status in courts and public prosecution units, review the details of their cases and upload documents.

Also Read | Holi 2024 Wishes: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif Wish People on Holi.

It also makes it easy to file applications and pay fines and amounts due in judicial cases through multiple digital payment solutions such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, update the international bank account number (IBAN) for court cases, follow up on the hearing schedule, and attend the same remotely. Additionally, allowing inquiry services on cases and criminal file status, providing access to notary public and authentication transactions, and digital marriage contracts.

A new notification feature has also been introduced to inform litigants of the judgments handed down in their cases, the necessary procedures, and alerts regarding developments in their judicial files, court hearings, and applications submitted, guiding the customer on the subsequent actions required. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)