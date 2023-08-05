Dubai [UAE], August 5 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Police team scooped 18 medals on the fifth and sixth days of the 2023 World Police & Fire Games, which is taking place in Ottawa, Canada.

The team won 8 golds, as well as 5 silver and 5 bronze medals, across various competitions, including athletics, shooting, and rowing, among others.

Held biennially, the World Police and Fire Games is an Olympic-style competition with more than 8,500 athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters, and police officers from more than 50 countries across the world. These athletes compete in more than 60 unique sports. Founded and hosted several times in the United States, past host countries include, Australia, Canada, China, Northern Ireland, Spain, and Sweden.

As a celebration of firefighters & law enforcement worldwide, the size and scope of the World Police & Fire Games continue to grow.

Attendance in the Games increases as has the number of Nations involved throughout its history. The 2011 WPFG in New York holds the current attendance record with more than 16,000 athletes competing in 67 sports from nearly 70 countries.

More than 10,000 competitors competed in the Chengdu, China Games in 2019. (ANI/WAM)

