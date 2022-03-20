Pak army says accidental fire broke out at Sialkot garrison, no casualty (Photo grab from video circulating on internet)

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 20 (ANI): An accidental fire broke out at an ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison but no loss was incurred during the incident, Pakistan Army informed on Sunday.

The accidental fire broke out in an ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison due to short-circuiting, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) was quoted as saying by Ary News.

Also Read | Teachers, Trade Unions and Civilians Protest in Budapest, Demanding Higher Wages.

"Due to effective and timely response, the damages were immediately contained and fire has been extinguished. No damage to property or loss of life," the Pakistan military's media wing said.

Earlier today, an explosion was heard in the city of Sialkot. Media reports said the sound of the blast was reportedly heard near the cantonment area in the Punjab province. (ANI)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Says It Used Another Hypersonic Missile.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)