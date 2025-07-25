Vienna, Jul 25 (AP) An Austrian court on Friday convicted an acquaintance of the main suspect in last year's foiled plan to attack Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna on terrorism charges unrelated to the plot and sentenced him to two years in prison.

The state court in Wiener Neustadt convicted the 18-year-old defendant, whose name was given only as Luca K in line with local privacy rules, of involvement with a terrorist organisation and criminal organisation, the Austria Press Agency reported.

He largely admitted to the accusations, which included sharing propaganda of the Islamic State group and glorifying an IS sympathizer who killed four people in Vienna in 2020.

The suspect, who converted to Islam in 2022, was arrested shortly before the planned Swift concerts in August last year but was not charged with involvement in the plot. Defence lawyer Michael Dorn said he wasn't the closest friend of Beran A, the 20-year-old main suspect, who remains under investigation.

The defendant said he now sees his actions as a mistake and is glad he was arrested, APA reported. “I have had a daughter, now I see life more seriously,” he added.

The time he has spent in custody will be deducted from the sentence. The verdict can be appealed. (AP)

