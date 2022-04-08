Kabul [Afghanistan], April 8 (ANI): A month-old decision of captured Afghanistan by Taliban to stop the education of girls from grade 6 onwards, is now attracting condemnation within as well as outside the country.

Speaking to the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), the deputy special envoy of the UN for Afghanistan, Mette Knudsen, called the decision over the ban on girls' schools "discriminatory," saying that its impact will deeply affect the future generation in "terms of literacy and numeracy and will contribute to the cycle of poverty," reported Tolo News.

Also Read | China Plans To Extend Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh.

A myriad of 'Islamic clerics' based in Pakistan released a statement for the Taliban, expressing the need to reopen schools for girls above grade 6 under an Islamic structure.

All this comes after some female teachers held gatherings in a hideous manner, protesting against the shutdown of schools for girls.

Also Read | Israeli Government Finalises Deal To Privatise National Postal Service.

"If the situation keeps going like this, it will undoubtedly drive the country toward crisis," said Zuhra, a teacher, reported to Tolo News.

Naveeda Khurasani, a women's rights activist, too expressed her concern and said "We once again call on the Islamic Emirate to immediately reopen the schools for girls."

Despite multiple claims about 75 per cent of girls resuming education in Afghanistan four months back, the situation is back to square one with an indefinite ban on girls in and above grade 6, not allowed to attend schools.

Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai also emphasised that girls must return to school in spring. The head of the US Mission to Afghanistan, Ian McCary also raised concern over the closure of girls' schools.

Girls' schools were scheduled to reopen across Afghanistan after months of closure, but the Taliban announced that secondary schools and high schools for girls would remain closed until further notice. This decision was met with strong domestic and international reactions.

The Taliban regime which took over Kabul in August last year has curtailed women's rights and freedoms, with women largely excluded from the workforce due to the economic crisis and restrictions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)