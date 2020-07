Washington, Jul 6 (AP) Activity in the US services sector rebounded strongly last month, but those gains are now being threatened by the resurgence of coronavirus cases in many parts of the country.

The Institute for Supply Management said Monday that its service sector index rose to 57.1 in June, up from a reading of 45.4 in May. Any reading above 50 means that the service sector, where the majority of Americans work, is expanding.

Also Read | MHA, in a Letter to Union Higher Education Secy, Permits Conduct of Exams by Universities & Institutions: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

Last week, the June ISM manufacturing index rebounded to a reading of 52.6 after registering big declines in the two previous months.

The reading for services index was better-than-expected but did still left concerns about what rising virus cases could do to efforts by restaurants, bars and other service businesses to stay open. (AP)

Also Read | Facebook, WhatsApp Say Won't Share Users' Information With Hong Kong Govt After China Imposes National Security Law.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)