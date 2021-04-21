Kathmandu [Nepal], April 21 (ANI): The process of administering the second dose of Covishield vaccine, branded as Made-in-India, has begun in Nepal after the Himalayan nation started its vaccination campaign earlier this year.

The second-dose vaccination drive has targeted those who had received the first dose during a period between Magh 14- Fagun 10 (January 27 to February 22). Serpentine lines were seen at various vaccination centers in Kathmandu as receivers of first-dose of Covishield queued to take their second jab.

"After taking a second shot, I don't feel like I am one of the safest person in the world but there is a difference between those who received the jab and those who don't want to. Though the doses for COVID-19 is complete, I still would adhere to the safety protocols because administering the vaccine wouldn't guarantee complete or full immunisation. So, we still should be abided by measures such as wearing mask, sanitizer and others," Naresh Shrestha, one of the photojournalists from Nepal, told ANI after administering the second dose of Covishield vaccine.

The government of Nepal has administered the COVISHIELD vaccine obtained from the government of India on grants. Those who were administered the first dose from Magh 14-16 (January 27-29) and Magh 27-29 (February 9-11) will be provided the second dose on Baisakh 7 (April 20).

Similarly, those receiving the first dose from Magh 18-22 (January 31- February 4) and on Fagun 2 (February 14) will be given the second dose on April 21. Baisakh 9 (April 22) is for those who had received the first dose on Magh 23 (February 5) and from Fagun 3-5(February 15-17) and Baisakh 10 (April 23) is for the day for those who had been given the first dose on Magh 24 (February 6), Fagun 6 (February 18), Fagun 8 (February 20) and on Fagun 9 (February 21).

Likewise, Baisakh 11 (April 24) has been set for those receiving the first dose on Magh 30 (February 12), on Fagun 7 (February 19) and on Fagun 10 (February 22). The Ministry of Health and Population has set up vaccination centers at different hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley. Some 1.8 million people had received the first dose.

Meanwhile, 'Vero Cell', the anti-coronavirus vaccine manufactured by the government of China, was administered to 123 thousand population. People of 40-59 age group from Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Kavrepalanchowk and Sindhupalchowk received the vaccine during the campaign from Chait 25- Baisakh 5 (April 7-17). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)