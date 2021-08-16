Washington, Aug 16 (AP) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says the failure of the Afghan military is to blame for the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan.

Sullivan said Monday that President Joe Biden didn't want the US to enter a “third decade of conflict” in Afghanistan and believed it was time for the Afghan army to defend the country two decades after billions of dollars of investment and training by the US.

Also Read | Malala Yousafzai on Afghanistan Crisis: ‘Deeply Worried About Women and Minorities’.

But Sullivan said, “we could not give them the will and ultimately they decided that they would not fight for Kabul.”

He added that the “worst-case scenario” for the US would be to send thousands of troops to fight in a civil war when the Afghan army “wasn't prepared to fight itself."

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Film Personalities Pray for the Country As Taliban Take Over, Says 'May Lord Give You Strength To Fight These Fascists’.

Sullivan says Biden faced “bad choices” on the subject. The president ultimately opted to bring US troops home and leave the Afghans to fight for themselves.

He says “it's heartbreaking” to see what's happening in Kabul but that Biden “stands by” his decision.

Sullivan spoke Monday on ABC's “Good Morning America” and NBC's “Today.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)