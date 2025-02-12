Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held discussions with delegations from leading aerospace companies such as GE Aerospace, Safran, Leonardo S.p.A., Dassault Aviation, and BAE Systems.

These meetings focused on advancing strategic partnerships, technology transfer, and future opportunities in the aerospace and defence sectors.

In a series of posts, the Ministry of Defence posted about Rajesh Kumar Singh's engagements during the show, the country's India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh today met delegations from GE Aerospace and Safran in Bengaluru. The meetings focused on advancing #aerospace collaboration, strengthening strategic partnerships, and enhancing defence technology cooperation," the Ministry of Defence wrote on X.

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/1889517055109636513

Another post said, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh held a meeting with delegations from Leonardo S.p.A. and Dassault Aviation in Bengaluru. Discussions focused on strengthening defence collaborations, enhancing technology transfer, and exploring new opportunities in #aerospace and security sectors."

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/1889525109787910230

"On the sidelines of #AeroIndia2025, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met the delegation from @BAESystemsInc Systems, a leading British aerospace company, to discuss collaboration in aerospace technologies and defence capabilities. The meeting focused on advancing innovation, strategic partnerships, and future opportunities in the sector," MOD wrote on X.

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/1889509022258307434

Additionally, discussions with international defence officials, including from Nepal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Maldives, emphasised on strengthening of bilateral defence ties.

"On the sidelines of Aero India 2025, Secretary Defence Production Shri Sanjeev Kumar met CTO, SAMI, Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammed AlKahtani and discussed defence industry cooperation between both countries," the Ministry of Defence wrote.

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/1889500794434814007

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh carried out bilateral meeting with Nepal Defence Secretary Shri Rameshwar Dangal on the sidelines of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru on 11 Feb 2025 and reviewed range of bilateral defence aspects," another post said.

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/1889499352101732629

In another post, MOD wrote, "On the sidelines of Aero India 2025, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri @SethSanjayMP held productive discussions with Deputy Defence Minister, South Africa Maj Gen (Retd) Bantubonke Harrington Holomisa on 11 Feb in Bengaluru."

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/1889498697207255507

"Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth held productive discussions with Minister of State for Defence, Maldives Muaz Haleem, on 11 Feb in Bengaluru on the sidelines of Aero India 2025," the post said.

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/1889498718166290510

On Tuesday, Singh also held discussions with the Mozambican Defence Secretary Casimiro Augusto Mueio; Secretary, Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha; Permanent Secretary of Defence, Suriname Jayantkumar Bidesie; State Secretary of Mongolia Brigadier General Gankhayug Degvadorj; Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Nepal Rameshwor Dangal; Permanent Secretary, Mauritius Devendre Gopaul and Permanent Secretary, Democratic Republic of Congo Major General Lukwikila Metikwiza Marcel.

The meetings focused on reviewing the ongoing defence cooperation and exploring ways to enhance the ties. In particular, the discussions centred on enhancing defence industrial cooperation. Later, the Defence Secretary also met Director of the International Directorate of the Directorate General of Armament, France Lt Gen Gael Diaz de Tuesta to discuss various joint projects and defence industrial cooperation.

The 15th Aero India is being held between February 10-14. February 10-12 have been reserved as business days, with February 13-14 set as public days for people to witness the show. (ANI)

