Kabul [Afghanistan], July 30 (ANI): Following the ban on women's beauty salons in Afghanistan by the Taliban, a businesswoman in Kabul is helping over 50 women by providing them with work and professional training, reported Tolo News.

The businesswoman, Freshta Hashmi has been involved in small businesses for seven years and now supports women by creating handicraft workshops to support homeless women and students.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Blast: 44 People Killed, 100 Injured in Suicide Bombing at Islamic Party's Meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (Watch Video).

"My goal is for women to work so they can find bread for their families. Since the government of the Islamic Emirate has come, our business has fallen, there are no sales; People do not have money to buy,” said Freshta Hashmi.

Some women students of the workshop have urged the government to support domestic products.

Also Read | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says War Is 'Gradually Returning to Russia'.

Fatima Ahmadi, one of the students said, "I was a 12th-grade student when I was banned from going to school. I had dreams of finishing school. I will go to university, study in the pilot department. I am a sixteen-year-old young girl who has many dreams and I hope that the Islamic Emirate will open the schools again so that I can study."

“We came here. I am very happy. All our teachers are female,” said Atina, another student.

However, the Ministry of Information and Culture added that it is trying to create more exhibitions for women in the handicraft sector, reported Tolo News.

Atiqullah Azizi, deputy of culture in the Ministry of Culture and Information said, “Whatever our sisters need for handicrafts, sometimes we provide markets and exhibitions in the National Gallery for them."

Moreover, the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry talked about the efforts to create three markets for businesswomen in the capital of Afghanistan.

Salma Yusufi, CEO of the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, “There are three permanent markets in Kabul, which will be established soon by UNHCR and some donors."

Amid public protests and UN concern, the ban on women's beauty salons in Afghanistan came into effect following the deadline given by the Ministry of Vice and Virtue on July 4, reported TOLO News.

According to the order, women's beauty parlours in Afghanistan were no longer allowed to operate after July 23, according to Khaama Press.

Reacting to that, beauty salon owners said that some of the women are the breadwinners for their families. Following the ban, they would not be able to support their families, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)