Kabul [Afghanistan], October 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The Afghan Air Force has successfully carried out an attack on a group of Taliban terrorists in the southern Helmand Province, capturing the Taliban's local deputy governor, the Helmand Governor's press office said in a statement.

The attack was carried out in the Nawa-I-Barakzayi District. Over 20 Taliban members were killed, while the Taliban's deputy governor for Helmand, Mawlawi Ghafoor, was captured alive by the National Directorate of Security (NDS).

Also Read | Khushbu Sundar Dropped as AICC Spokesperson With Immediate Effect: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 12, 2020.

The Taliban have not released any comments yet.

Clashes between the Afghan forces and the Taliban terrorists intensified in Helmand over the weekend. A civilian source told Sputnik on Sunday that residents of the Nad-e-Ali district were seeking refuge in the city of Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand Province, amid the escalation of violence.

Also Read | ‘Donald Trump Campaign Used My Words out of Context, Without Consent’ in New Ad Praising US President’s Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic, Alleges Dr Anthony Fauci.

There were no reports about any fatalities caused by the Sunday clashes, which came amid ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)