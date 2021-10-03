Jalalabad [Afghanistan], October 3 (ANI): Four people including a well-known Afghan journalist were gunned down in Police district three of Jalalabad City of eastern Nangarhar province.

The incident took place on Saturday when unknown people opened fire. As per the eyewitnesses, the shooters have boarded a Reksha taxi and started firing at people in an auto.

In the firing, journalist and lecturer, Sayed Maroof Sadat was killed in the incident, Khamma Press reported.

The two other killed were Taliban fighters.

Eyewitnesses say that Sadat's son has also been critically wounded in the incidents and claim that ISIS fighters were responsible for the shooting but provincial officials have not commented on the issue yet.

Sayed Maroof Sadat was a journalism graduate from Kabul University and was working as a journalist in radio "Sub Bakhair and Sham Bakhair". (ANI)

